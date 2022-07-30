Female hiker rescued from Bung Jagoi after ankle injury

KUCHING (July 30): A 37-year-old female hiker was rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) after she was unable to descend the Bung Jagoi trail in Bau due to a right ankle injury.

Bomba in a statement said rescuers from the Bau fire station conducted the ‘pick-a-back’ and ‘two rescuer assist’ operation at around 10am today to assist the victim down the trail.

The rescue team and the victim managed to reach the foothills at Kampung Plaman Boawae, where the latter was driven in a pickup truck to a public parking area located one kilometre away.

The 1km track was not accessible by Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services’ (EMRS) ambulance due to the stony and muddy terrain.

The victim was given first aid by Bomba EMRS before she was taken to Bau Hospital in their ambulance.

The operation ended at 2.52pm.