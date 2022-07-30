Inter-Party Committee can unite Sabah leaders – Ewon

KUALA PENYU (July 30): The proposed establishment of an Inter-Party Committee at the State Assembly level can unite Sabah leaders from various parties to demand rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

According to UPKO vice president Datuk Ewon Benedick, both the government and the opposition bloc are now speaking in the same tone regarding the proposed establishment of the committee.

“In my speech at the State Assembly, I proposed the establishment of the MA63 Inter-Party Committee and continued to be consistent with this proposal every time the State Assembly convened. Friends in the Government bloc are also now talking about this proposal.

“When implemented, I believe this committee will be able to unite the leaders of Sabah, especially at the state assembly level, to jointly claim our rights in the Malaysia Agreement and the Federal Constitution,” he said.

According to the Kadamaian assembyman, the demands of Sabah’s rights and interests in the Malaysia Agreement and the Federal Constitution are the joint responsibility of all Sabah leaders even though the approaches taken to fight for the demands are different.

“In the recent state assembly meeting, I once again reiterated the proposal to establish a committee between the parties. In the government bloc, the approach through consultation can continue. In the opposition bloc, we can take the approach of taking legal action as we filed a suit to demand the right to 40 per cent of the federal revenue in Sabah.

“The approach is different, but our goal is the same. I have also suggested that the DUN platform be used in the best way such as introducing a special enactment to collect 40 per cent federal revenue collection in Sabah as stipulated in Article 112 of the Federal Constitution. With our own enactment, we can ensure that the Federal Government carries out its constitutional responsibilities,” Ewon stressed.

“This is just as we introduced the enactment of a five percent petroleum product sales tax in 2019 which has now been able to generate more than RM2 billion in revenue for Sabah from gas and oil related companies in Sabah. I am proud to be part of the cabinet and assembly members who approved this enactment in 2019,” he said at the UPKO Beaufort triennial general meeting which was officiated by party president Datuk Seri Panglima Madius Tangau.

According to Ewon, he has suggested that the establishment of the Inter-Party Committee be done through a special state assembly session in Sabah in September, which is in conjunction with Malaysia’s founding month.

“In the recent state assembly meeting, I together with my colleagues in the Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership had a casual discussion with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. We are told they have agreed to the establishment of the inter-party committee.

“In the discussion, I have proposed that a special session of the State Assembly be held in September to finalize the establishment of the committee. This proposal will be discussed further in the Sabah cabinet. We thank the Chief Minister for being progressive and open to our views,” he said.