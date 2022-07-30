Khairy: Tobacco, smoking products control Bill does not affect country’s economy

PUTRAJAYA (July 30): The Tobacco and Smoking Products Control Bill 2022 which aims to create a Generational End-Game (GEG), referring to individuals born on Jan 1, 2007 onwards and are non-smokers, will not affect the country’s economy, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said said based on study carried out by the ministry, the tobacco industry only impacted 0.18 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with the loss of national productivity due to cigarettes higher than the impact on the economy.

“This means that those involved in the cigarette industry are small. The total cigarette market will gradually shrink, starting with those born in 2007, 2008, 2009 and so on…it will take a long time before the market shrinks, (maybe) 20 to 30 years.

“For those who are now 18 years old and above, they can smoke cigarettes (before the bill is enforced). It will not cause an impact on the economy overnight because it will be enforced in stages, every year more (individuals) cannot smoke , but those who are already smoking, they will continue to buy cigarette products,” he said in a special interview with the media on the bill.

Last Wednesday, Khairy tabled the Tobacco Products and Smoking Control Bill 2022, which provides for a ban on individuals born in 2007 and onwards from smoking, buying or possessing tobacco products or smoking devices for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat.

Meanwhile, Khairy said the Health Ministry had given its assurance to the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on Health, Science and Innovation that it would set up an independent committee to review the bill.

“PSC requested that there be a mandatory evaluation period. To that, I said it is not included in the proposed law, but I gave the assurance that the ministry will form an independent committee that will review the law and will table a report on the effectiveness of this law before the GEG is enforced in 2025.

“I gave the assurance that the committee will be established and to report to Parliament, instead of the Health Ministry. Apart from that, 10 years after GEG is implemented, this committee will do a review again, to see if the law needs to be amended and so on,” he said.

Khairy is scheduled to table the Tobacco and Smoking Products Control Bill 2022 for the second reading in the Dewan Rakyat this Monday, while the debate session and winding up for the bill will be held the following day.

The Bill aims to prohibit those born after January 1, 2007 from purchasing or possessing cigarettes or vape products, with a fine not exceeding RM5,000 given to those who are caught buying, smoking, or possessing smoking-related products.

On the sale of all types of cigarette products, Khairy said the ministry would hold engagement sessions with retail traders to discuss the best mechanism on the matter.

“There are several mechanisms being considered by the ministry, such as use of QR code, installing an application in the identification card for purchase of cigarette products…something that is easy and does not cause trouble for sellers and buyers.

“For areas where there is no internet access, maybe the dealer needs to see the buyer’s identification card,” he said.

For the online sale of cigarette and vaping products, he said it would not be allowed if the Tobacco and Smoking Products Control Bill 2022 came into effect.

“With this bill, it is not possible to sell online, vape or cigarettes, and with this bill, it is easier for us to take action through the Communications and Multimedia Commission,” he said. – Bernama