KPDNHEP Sarawak scales up operation against cross-border smuggling

KUCHING (July 30): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak has stepped up checks at border gates to curb the smuggling of subsidised controlled items.

An inspection at the Tebedu-Entikong Border Control Post yesterday involved other enforcement agencies such as Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department Sarawak and Customs Department Sarawak.

KPDNHEP Sarawak in a statement said the integrated operation requires the assistance from border control agencies to conduct operations along border areas that have become the exit route of subsidised controlled items.

Among the subsidised controlled items that are targeted are diesel, cooking oil in packets, sugar, wheat flour and liquefied petroleum gas.

KPDNHEP hopes the close cooperation between enforcement agencies can be further strengthened to curb smuggling activities so that the people can benefit from the government’s allocation on subsidised goods.

Complaints and inquiries can be directed to the ministry’s portal at via email to e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my or call 082-466052 (Operations Room), 1-800-886-800 (hotline) or WhatsApp to 019-2794317.