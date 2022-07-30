Maal Hijrah: Sebuyau mosque hosts some 1,000 for prayers

SEBUYAU (July 30): The Sebuyau district new mosque hosted around 1,000 for prayers in conjunction with the state-level Maal Hijrah celebrations here on Friday night.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the prayer to mark the end of the Islamic year 1443 Hijrah and the prayer to mark the beginning of the Islamic year 1444 Hijrah, led by the Sarawak Grand Imam Dato Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

Mustafa Kamal then led the Maghrib and Isyak prayers, in addition to leading the recitation of Surah Yassin together with the congregation.

There was also a talk on ‘Keluarga Malaysia as the Catalyst of Prosperity’ delivered by the Deputy Dean (Innovation Research) of the Faculty of Islamic Studies, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Dr Sarip Adul.

Present at the prayers was Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi who came on behalf of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utilities and Communications Datuk Dr. Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Sarawak Islamic Council chairman Datu Misnu Taha, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (Infrastructure Development) Aidel Lariwoo and Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Other notable attendees were Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, Simunjan assemblyman Alwa Dris, Indonesia consul general in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjatsono and Sarawak State Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin.