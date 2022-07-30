Man found dead behind wheel of stationary pickup truck in Bintulu

BINTULU (July 30): A man was found dead behind the wheel of a pickup truck which had knocked into a utility pole along Jalan Pisang Emas here this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said his men were carrying out landscaping works at the Bintulu fire station compound when they spotted the vehicle in the area around 9.30am and carried out an inspection.

“When my men checked the vehicle, they found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat and immediately contacted Bintulu Hospital.

“Medical personnel arrived shortly after and they pronounced the victim dead at the scene,” he said.

Wan Kamarudin said the deceased, a 47-year-old from Bintulu, was sent to the mortuary for further action.