Motorcyclist dies in crash with MPV in Bintulu

BINTULU (July 30): A motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) near a traffic light at Jalan Paragon, Kampung Baru here on Friday night.

Bintulu District Police Chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said that the fatal crash happened at 11.30pm when the MPV was travelling from the direction of MDS Sebiew toward Jalan tun Hussein Onn, while the motorcycle was from Kampung Baru.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics while the MPV driver and a passenger suffered only minor injuries, he added.

“The police are still investigating the cause of the accident, which has been classified under section 41(1)of Road Transport Act 1987,” said Batholomew.

He urged those who witnessed or had information on the accident to come forward to assist the police with their investigation, adding that the information could be relayed to the Investigating Officer, Inspector Jeffery Jembol via telephone 086-338575.