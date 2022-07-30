Nancy: Sarawak’s Batik Linut going to the Middle East soon

MIRI (July 8): The country’s textile art including Sarawak’s Batik Linut will be introduced to middle eastern countries for the first time soon, says Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

She thus said the promotion of textile arts was needed from the local fashion artists to produce designs featuring Malaysian products such as batik, tenun and songket.

“We have never brought textile to middle eastern countries. I feel that we have to introduce it to them, to show them the uniqueness of our country’s textile,” Nancy told reporters during a visit to the Batik Linut office at Coco Cabana here on Friday.

She added that while introducing textiles to the world is the ministry’s aim, organising a major event showcasing them would be a good way to achieve the aim.

“The project is, however, still under the planning phase, including extending invitations to local fashion designers. We shall be doing promotions in places like London and Paris, but at the moment, London and Dubai would be our first.

Speaking of Batik Linut, Nancy praised Diana Rose and Kraftangan Malaysia Sarawak for introducing the new textile art, which is an innovative craft using Linut derived from sago flour.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, through various agencies, has been offering various assistance to attract the participation of people in producing innovative products.

“In Sarawak, we make good use of what we have, and now we have Batik Linut. If there are more of such products, we encourage them (entrepreneurs) to produce them and share them with the world,” she said.

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, the ministry’s secretary-general (culture) Datuk Saraya Arbi, Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation Sarawak director Azran Arip and Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf were among those present at the function.