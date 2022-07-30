Petra Jaya Hospital works progressing slightly ahead of schedule, says Fadillah

KUCHING (July 30): Works on the delay-plagued Petra Jaya Hospital are progressing well now, said Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the hospital project, which is being undertaken by a rescue contractor, is progressing a bit ahead of schedule.

He said the contractor had achieved almost 26 per cent of work done compared to the original schedule of 25.4 per cent.

“The hospital building itself is already there — the rescue contractor is to complete the project according to the scope given.

“So far, it is progressing well and we hope no other problems arise along the way,” he told a press conference after launching the Board of Engineers Malaysia Secretariat office here at Wisma Saberkas today.

He said this when asked on updates on hospital projects by the Works Ministry in Sarawak.

He said there were several hospital projects being implemented in Sarawak.

For the hospital in Kanowit, the contractor only managed to complete the initial works because the ceiling price of the contract needed additional funding.

As for the one in Lawas, he said it was about six per cent behind time as it was supposed to be 32 per cent completed but they only achieved 26 per cent.

“For the Miri Hospital extension project, the initial schedule is 28 per cent but up to now, they have only achieved 23 per cent.

“We will find out why there is a delay, what are the problems and we will make sure the contractor can complete the project according to the contract agreement,” he said.

Fadillah added the government was aware of the problems faced by contractors, especially the shortages in foreign workers after Indonesia decided not to send their workers to work abroad but noted Indonesia had announced some time this week it had agreed to allow their workers to enter Malaysia again from August 1.

“Hopefully this can help increase the number of foreign workers to enter and work in Malaysia and boost the momentum to complete the projects in Malaysia.

“Of course, the increasing cost of materials is another challenge faced by contractors, which we will have to look into,” he said.