Sabah’s Covid-19 cases stay in three-digit level

KOTA KINABALU (July 30): Despite having a few districts recording a significant reduction in Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the number of cases in Sabah continues to be in the three-digit level.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 251 cases were reported on Saturday, a decrease of 41 from Friday.

“Among the districts that recorded significant reduction in cases were Beaufort, Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Papar and Nabawan. Beaufort is now back to a ‘clean’ district with no cases reported,” he said.

Penampang, Masidi disclosed, recorded 12 new cases while Tuaran recorded nine new cases. Both districts are in the double-digit category in terms of number of infections today.

The number of test samples on Saturday is also lower, 2,513 with a positivity rate of 11 per cent compared to 2,919 with a positivity rate of 12 per cent on Friday.

The number of districts that are ‘clean’ of any infections during the past 24 hours has increased from seven on Friday to 10 districts on Saturday.

A total of 250 of the 251 cases recorded are in Categories 1 and 2 with the remaining one case in Category 4.