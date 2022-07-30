Sibu esports heroine blazes a trail to Birmingham

SIBU (July 30): Sibu lass Nadrah Saufi is all set to give her best in the esports competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from Aug 1 to 8.

The 25-year-old undergraduate is especially proud to be called up to represent the country.

“Excited and honoured to be able to represent the country for this,” she told The Borneo Post in a WhatsApp interview today.

She will compete in the Dota 2 Women Division.

She also spoke about how she was drawn to the emerging esports fraternity.

“I guess playing (esports) for years and being involved in the esports community made me want to dwell into it too.

“It is a growing scene in Malaysia and there are tons of opportunities coming up for players in our country,” she said.

Nadrah, the youngest in the family of two children, is pursuing a Bachelor of Technology Management programme at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS).

She is making history as the first Sarawakian, male or female, named to the national squad for the Commonwealth Games which has included esports as a demonstration event.

The trail blazer had earlier revealed that she was also gunning for more history as the first female gamer from Sarawak to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, UTS led by vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid have organised a send-off ceremony for their heroine when she departs from Sibu Airport tomorrow.