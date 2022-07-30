Sibu MP: More institutional reforms needed despite anti-hopping law

SIBU (July 30): Sibu MP Oscar Ling said more institutional reforms need to be carried out to change the country despite the passing of the Anti-Hopping Law.

He described the passing of the law as a milestone for the country but opined Malaysia was “not even half-way to what we wish for”.

“We are still pursuing fairer electoral system, clean governance and a Malaysian’s Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Ling said the law was part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Pakatan Harapan and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri for the stability of the government.

He said Pakatan had set many requests in the MoU, with many being related to bringing the institutitonal reforms apart from the anti-hopping law, Undi18 and automatic voter registration.

He added Pakatan Harapan also requested to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years as well as implement the Parliamentary Service Act and freedom in the judiciary system.

On the anti-hopping law, Ling said it must be implemented before the next General Election to ensure the people’s confidence towards election is restored.

“Although Pakatan Harapan was the government for 22 months, all these reforms would not be possible without the people’s determination to topple the Barisan Nasional government and demand reforms in our institutions.”

Ling said the next general election was a challenge of this continuous effort to transform the country by Pakatan Harapan.

“As such, people are urged to give support to the coalition that will really build Malaysia into a better country.”