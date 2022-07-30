SME Association of Sarawak outgoing president hopes new leadership will continue focusing on issues faced by SMEs

KUCHING (July 30): Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Association of Sarawak outgoing president Dato Sri Charles Voon hopes the new leadership will continue focusing on issues faced by SMEs for the betterment of the industry.

He said the association has always adhered to the purpose of taking care of its members and creating more business opportunities for the people of Sarawak.

He said they had also engaged the relevant government institutions and the financial community to ensure the association can thrive amidst the Covid-19 pandemic so as to see Sarawak’s economy recovering soon.

“SMEs are the backbone of Sarawak’s economy because they support most of the main lifeblood of Sarawak’s economy.

“Due to this, SME Association of Sarawak plays an extremely important role in this aspect,” he said in a recent statement.

Voon thus hoped the new council members will cooperate with each other, stay united and uphold the attitude of setting aside personal interests, adding it is pertinent they put the interests of association members and the public first.

He believed the new council members can work together and lead members in managing the association’s affairs in an orderly manner and create greater glory for the association.

Voon stepped down as the association president during a meeting held here early this month.

The new leadership is expected to lead the association for the next three years.

“If any association splits, it will be a disaster and it will also cause the entire association to fail to develop and affect the interests of all the members. This is something that SME Association of Sarawak needs to keep in mind,” he said.

Under his leadership, Voon had adhered to the principle that all the council members were collectively responsible for all the affairs and problems arising in the association.

He hoped that the new council members will also uphold such practice and continue to work together to carry forward the spirit of the association.