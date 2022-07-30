SUPP welcomes passing of anti-hopping law

MIRI (July 30): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) welcomes the passing of the anti-hopping law in parliament on Thursday.

Its secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting in a statement said the passing of the law would be remembered as historic for democracy in Malaysia, which is long overdue.

“We feel and think it is important and certainly necessary to strengthen our country’s political stability by putting a stop to irresponsible elected representatives switching allegiance to suit their own personal interest, that in so doing, tarnished the sanctity of people’s vote and their choice at elections.

“The people’s trust and confidence in voting their candidates at the elections, be it parliamentary or state elections, will now be better safeguarded and not be betrayed. The unhealthy and pathetic ‘frog culture’ will be put to a stop,” said Ting.

The Piasau assemblyman said that under the anti-hopping law, there were some exemptions for MPs not losing their seats, such as when their political parties have been de-registered, being appointed as Speakers of the House, being sacked from their political parties or voting against their party’s wishes.

“The exemptions are both necessary, practical and pragmatic as they allow MPs some leeway to vote what they believe is right for the community they represent and for the country. They are not being ‘forced’ by law to blindly follow their party’s wishes without their own thoughts or questions.”

Ting, who is also Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (I), thanked all those who were involved in preparing the constitution amendment bill, especially Law Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his team.

Ting also hoped that the anti-hopping law would come into force by early September.