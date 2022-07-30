Take care of fire hydrants to prevent vandalism, says SUPP man

KUCHING (July 30): The public are reminded to care for fire hydrants placed in front of their residence to prevent vandalism.

SUPP Batu Lintang branch Youth chief Lewis Liew Leong Yee pointed out that fire hydrants are of utmost importance in the event of a fire outbreak.

“The public should actively participate in fire awareness activities to improve knowledge of fire prevention,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Liew recently arranged for a dialogue between community leaders of Tabuan Jaya area with Tabuan Jaya Fire Station (Bomba) when fire prevention and awareness activities were discussed.

During the event, fire extinguishers donated by Penghulu Dato Pui Chow Hin were handed over to four village heads of Tabuan Jaya area.

Also present were Kapitans Ethan Tan, Tan Qiu Lian, Tan Yit Sheng, and others.