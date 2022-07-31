252 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 31): Sabah recorded 252 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, only one case more than the day before.

One fatality was reported in Kota Kinabalu.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 13 districts showed a decline in daily cases, while another eight districts saw an increase.

“Kota Kinabalu returned to three figure with 122 new cases, whereas five districts had double-digit cases, namely Sandakan (32), Tuaran (25), Putatan (15), Penampang (14) and Beaufort (12).

“Twelve districts recorded zero new infection,” said the Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson.

He added that 248 out of the 252 cases fell under Category 1 and 2, while Category 3 and 4 reported one case each.