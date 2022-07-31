Agong, Raja Permaisuri extend Warriors’ Day wishes to Armed Forces, PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, today conveyed Warriors’ Day greetings to all members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The Istana Negara, through its official Facebook page, said that Their Majesties also expressed their appreciation to MAF and members of the police force, for their sacrifices, services and dedication to protecting the sovereignty and security of our beloved country.

“As the Head of State and Supreme Commander of MAF, His Majesty highly commends and expresses his highest appreciation for the sacrifices tirelessly in maintaining the country’s security,” it said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also expressed their gratitude to the families of security forces personnel and officers who were killed while on duty.

“Their Majesties pray that their souls be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the pious,” it said.

July 31 is observed as Warriors’ Day annually to mark the end of the 12-year Emergency in the fight against the communist in 1960. — Bernama