All lanes on Mile 6 flyover now fully open to motorists, says JKR

KUCHING (July 31): All lanes on the Mile 6 flyover are now open to motorists, said the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit today.

In a notice posted on its Facebook page, it said the dual carriageway lanes on the flyover have been open since this morning, facilitating those coming from Kuching-Serian direction and vice versa.

“However, members of the public are advised to always drive carefully when passing through the flyover in particular to comply with the speed limit that has been set.

“Obey the traffic signs that have been provided,” it added.

Two weeks ago, only the fast lanes of Mile 6 flyover were opened to motorists starting 5pm on July 15.

On July 25, the Mile 7 flyover was fully opened to road users.

Earlier last month, JKR Sarawak informed that the opening of both the fast and slow lanes for Mile 6 and 7 flyovers would be further delayed due to a shortage of bitumen supply in Kuching since early June as suppliers were facing shipment delays from Singapore as well as a breakdown at one of the Independent Oil Terminals (IOT) in Sejingkat.

The Mile 6 and Mile 7 flyovers are two of four flyover projects along the Kuching-Serian Road under the Pan Borneo Highway project.

The other two are at Mile 4 and Mile 10 which are already accessible for motorists.