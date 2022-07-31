Bintulu lass shines at Supermodel Borneo 2022

KUCHING (July 31): Steffy Sharon Saging could have never expected that her auditioning for Supermodel Borneo 2022 while waiting for her Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination results would lead to her being crowned a winner.

The 18-year-old Kayan-Chinese girl from Bintulu was adjudged the best among the finalists of the Standard Female Model category during the grand finale, staged at CityONE Kuching last night.

Steffy, who attended SMK Bandar Bintulu, said although she had joined the Kumang (Princess) Tatau 2022 pageant previously, it was a totally different ball game for her in Supermodel Borneo.

“I was up against such a talented group of contestants, so yes, it was indeed a surprise win.

“Nonetheless, I’m so happy. My parents, unfortunately, could not attend the event, but my brother is here, and also are my uncle and aunt.

“I feel blessed,” she told The Borneo Post here.

When asked if she would join any upcoming pageant, Steffy said she would put such plan on hold as she wanted to focus on her studies first.

“At the moment, I’m waiting for a university offer,” said the Bintulu lass, who speaks fluent Mandarin and aspires to become a businesswoman.

Apart from Steffy, another winner from Bintulu was Alvin Lamat Langkan, who came out tops in the Male Model category.

Just like his team-mate, Alvin said he also did not expect to get any placing.

“The other finalists were so good, and some had entered male pageants before.

“I am just thankful, and if there’s any more competitions coming up, I would surely enter,” said the 25-year-old lab assistant.

Meanwhile, Supermodel Borneo 2022 also introduced the Hijab category, which was won by Kameliana Goh Siaw Lieng of Kuching.

“It has been a wonderful experience throughout months of preparation. I truly have gained a lot of knowledge, and also it has been really fun.

“Of course, this win is the icing on the cake,” said the 23-year-old barista.

Other winners of the night were Desheila Amyra in the Petite category, Anjili Aruler Jibon in the Plus Size category, and Jen Gonzalez in the ‘Tiffany’ (Drag Queen) category. Each of them took home prizes worth RM1,000.

Five subsidiary titles were also presented, namely ‘Best Eco Costume’ won by Bonnie Tan, ‘Best Catwalk’ by Shafiq Kay, ‘Most Photogenic’ by Magdolene Bajug, ‘Miss Congeniality’ by Melvina Natasha Mathews, and ‘Most Popular’ (based on votes and ticket sales) by Zephanie Letisa. Each of them walked away with prizes worth RM500.

Meanwhile in her opening remarks earlier, Supermodel Borneo founder and chairwoman Dr Deborah Chong said the competition served as a platform for those aspiring to enter the world of modelling.

“Modelling nowadays covers a wide spectrum of categories, and we want to embody that.

“We strive to become a platform for new talents to showcase their talents without ever worrying about their shapes and sizes, their status or their backgrounds. We welcome all,” she said.

Malaysian actor, producer, and director Datuk Hans Isaac, menswear master designer Bon Zainal Harun, Xing Mu International Modelling founder Dato Dr Ee Jackson, and Sarawak-born actress and model Nina Kho, were among the VIP guests.