CIMB’s underlying operations remain healthy — Analysts

KUCHING: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s (CIMB) underlying operations remain healthy with the reopening of economies in countries it has its operations in, analysts observed.

In a note, the research team at RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Investment) said: “Underlying demand is healthy on the reopening in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

“The bank continues to see lending opportunities in residential mortgages, auto financing and business banking.”

Recall that CIMB’s loans growth strengthened to 1.8 per cent q-o-q in 1Q22 from 1.5 per cent q-o-q in 4Q21, having been flattish due to shifts in regional portfolios.

It also noted that CIMB expects the overnight policy rate (OPR) to normalise back to pre-pandemic levels.

“With the increase expected to be gradual, management believes borrowers would have sufficient runway to adjust to the higher interest rates.

“There is no discernible impact from the OPR hikes, for now, but management is cautious and expects some impact on demand and asset quality from 4Q22 to 1Q23,” it added.

Aside from that, RHB Investment noted that like its peers, CIMB is lengthening the duration of its deposits.

In Malaysia, there has been an increase in deposit campaigns but pricing is still very rationale.

“In Singapore, however, fixed deposit rates are getting more aggressive.

“This, coupled with attrition of CASA deposits, would likely see the bank giving back some of the expected NIM expansion in 2Q22 and 3Q22. Earlier, management guided for NIM to be stable to 5bps for FY22.

“To recap, a 25bps OPR hike would translate to an annualised uplift of RM80 million to RM100 million in net interest income and two to three bps in NIM,” it added.

All in, RHB Investment maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock.