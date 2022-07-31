DCCI to host AGM Aug 20 focusing on Post Covid-19 Development Strategy

KUCHING (July 31): Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) will be holding its 20th annual general meeting (AGM) this Aug 20, said its secretary general Libat Langub.

The hybrid AGM at Telang Usan Hotel here will commence at 10am, and DCCI members can also join the meeting via Zoom online platform.

All DCCI members are invited to attend the AGM and they are to confirm their attendance to the DCCI Secretariat before Aug 15, Libat said.

“The AGM will discuss the challenges and the way forward for DCCI members to improve and place themselves for greater roles in business and commerce.

“This is in light of the state government’s recent Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which focuses on six economic engines, namely manufacturing, commercial agriculture, tourism, forestry, mining and social services,” he said yesterday.

DCCI members can also confirm their attendance by filling in Google Form obtainable from DCCI’s Facebook page, its website www.dcci.my or by emailing to dcci.secretariat@gmail.com.

For more information, contact DCCI Secretariat on 082-425821 or 082-424602.