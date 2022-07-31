Fadillah: MYSA monitoring Chinese rocket debris incident

KUCHING (July 31): Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is calling on the public not to speculate on the Chinese Long March 5B rocket debris that was seen streaking across the night sky around Sarawak early yesterday.

This, he said, was because the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) is closely monitoring the incident.

“Fortunately the debris did not fall into Sarawak and instead fell into the Sulu Sea. This is based on the report by MYSA,” he said when met after officiating the closing ceremony of Maal Hijrah 2022 held at Masjid Jamek in Petrajaya here yesterday.

When asked whether the debris had affected Sarawak airspace, he said: “This is not my expertise, but so far MYSA is closely monitoring on this.”

MYSA in a statement earlier confirmed the sighting of the debris, at around 12.55am yesterday.

It said the rocket debris caught fire while entering Earth’s airspace and the movement of the burning debris had crossed Malaysian airspace and was detected in several areas, including Sarawak.

MYSA assured that most of the debris from the rocket would be burnt during re-entry into the atmosphere, with only smaller fragments landing on Earth.