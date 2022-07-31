Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to 0.75 pct

Fundamental outlook

US Federal Reserve increased the interest rate by 75 basis points for a second consecutive time since late May. Fed chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the rate hike will slow down but will stay on track to fight the current rising inflation.

US pending home sale fell 20 per cent in June from a year ago due to higher mortgage loan. Economist predicted a recession will follow in post-inflation after the series of rate hikes.

US GDP slumped 0.9 per cent in 2Q for the second consecutive time. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the economy is not in a recession as jobs and businesses are still growing and housing finances are still rising.

President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping held a tele-conference to address the intensifying situation in Taiwan. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made known on her travel plan to Taiwan in August. President Xi warned US not to play with fire as the sovereignty of China should not be challenged.

Russia announced the resumption of gas supplies to Europe but will cut down the flow. Economists predicted the Europe region will likely sink into a recession soon due to the shortage of energy supplies. Germany, the largest economy in the eurozone, relies heavily on energy supplies from Russia for its domestic and industrialised operations.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen fell beneath 136 support as the dollar index (USDX) sank below 106. This week, we foresee the US dollar/Japanese yen trend will likely attempt the 132 before bargain-hunting activities emerge. Resistance is identified at 134 to 134.50 in case of a recovery.

Euro/US dollar showed strong support at 1.01. Moving forward, the trend will likely make a further technical recovery as the dollar recedes. We predict the market movement will be contained from 1.01 to 1.03. Piercing above 1.0300 resistance will likely rise to 1.04 as our next target.

British pound/US dollar recovered above 1.20. The trend is prone to stay firm above 1.2050 support and gather some new buying interests in the market. The overall range is expected to move from 1.2050 to 1.23. However, beware of dipping beneath 1.20 again.

WTI Crude prices traded in a very narrow upward range from US$96 to US$104 per barrel last week. We have identified strong buying support at US$96 to US$97 per barrel in case of another consolidation. The range will likely trend in a narrow range from US$97 to US$100 per barrel. However, a fall in the USDX will effectively push the WTI prices higher if the trend goes beyond the US$104 per barrel benchmark.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives surged on Friday after India reassured steady imports from Malaysia. The market firmed up before the weekend and also due to the recovery in other edible oils. October 2022 Futures contract settled at RM4,306 per metric tonne on Friday. We observe that if the prices stay above RM4,300 per metric tonne for three days, it will likely indicate a rise to RM4,800 per metric tonne. Falling back will likely re-test the RM4,100 per metric tonne support.

Gold prices surged last week as we predicted. Currently, the trend is meeting the resistance at US$1,775 per ounce on Friday’s close. We foresee the uptrend will begin to consolidate as many selling pressures will likely emerge at US$1,780 to US$1,800 per ounce region. Hence, a sideways trend will likely to emerge from US$1,740 to US$1,780 per ounce this week.

Silver prices rose from US$18.40 per ounce support to US$20.30 per ounce after mid last week. Bargain-hunting activity began to enter market once the dollar fell. We target the bulls will reach US$21 per ounce before its momentum slows down. Downside support lies at US$19.30 per ounce level.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.