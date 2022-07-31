Firemen catch 10-foot-long python at house in Niah

MIRI (July 31): Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) caught a 10-foot-long python at a house in Kampung Tanjung Belipat, Niah in the wee hours today.

Miri Bomba acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee in a statement said a team from Batu Niah fire station were sent to scene after receiving a report from the female house owner at 4.15am.

“When they arrived, the team found the python which was about the size of an adult’s arm – about 10 foot long – and estimated to weigh about eight kilogrammes under the wooden house,” he said.

Ahmad Nizam said the python was captured about five minutes later.

“After catching it, they released the python back to its habitat,” he added.