HDC to conduct Aug 2-5 survey on requests for RSP Lundu II

KUCHING (July 31): The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) will be conducting a survey on the requests for Rumah Spektra Permata (RSP) Lundu II from Aug 2-5 at Lundu District Office.

In a statement dated July 27, HDC said the survey aims to measure the level of local demand for RSP Lundu II, which will be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan Extension Project provisions of the Sarawak government.

It added the survey is also conducted to determine the number of local residents’ able to afford the houses, to be developed by HDC based on the set selling price.

“This survey is necessary to reduce the risk of houses not being sold for the RSP Lundu II project.

“At the same time, it is important to plan and determine the total allocation of housing loan requirements by Mutiara Mortgage & Credit Sdn Bhd,” it said.

The survey will be conducted from 9:30am to 4pm.

HDC welcomes local residents to go to Lundu District Office to provide survey feedback.