JKKKs in Layar urged to set up land development committee

KUCHING (July 31): Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK) in Layar constituency are encouraged to form their own land development committee.

Its assemblyman Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu said the formation of the committee would ensure the surveying of their native customary right (NCR) land run smoothly.

“I suggest that all JKKK in my constituency set up their own land development committee to help in the surveying of their NCR land.

“Section 6 of the State Land Code is already there. We expect to start doing the same under Section 18.

“We will adopt the NCR land documentation exercise carried out by the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA), which is being used as a pilot project in Paku under the Bukit Saban state constituency,” he said when officiating at a ‘Leadership Strengthening Series 1’ course for community leaders in Layar, at Santubong near here yesterday.

Rentap, who is also Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development, said the same approach would be implemented in the Layar area.

He added that the land documentation programme would be assisted by the Land and Survey Department using Global Positioning System.

A political secretary to the Premier, Dr Richard Rapu, in his speech earlier said the grassroots leaders, especially tuai rumah, should update the data or profile of their longhouse every three months.

This would facilitate proper planning for the longhouse, he added.

The course, which was held from July 29 to 31, was attended by 74 community leaders from Layar constituency.