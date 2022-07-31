Mulu National Park boat operator laments inability to fill up containers with fuel

MARUDI (July 31): A Mulu National Park boat operator yesterday urged the authorities concerned to think about their plight over the ban of the use of containers to fill up with fuel.

Michael Ugom Jalong, 47, from Long Terawan, Mulu said they have to come to Marudi for fuel, but their requests to fill up their large containers with fuel have been turned down by petrol stations.

He said the nearest petrol stations for those working at Mulu National Park are in Marudi and Long Lama and they would need 18 to 20 litres per day journeying from Mulu National Park to Kuala Litut.

“However, when we come to Marudi petrol station and want to fill up, they do not want to fill up our large and big containers,” he lamented.

According to him, small boat operators would require 300 litres to-and-fro Mulu-Marudi, while ‘perahu besi’ or bigger boats would require 1,000 litres.