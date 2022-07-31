Noh Omar: BN must recapture Selangor, painful being in the Opposition

SHAH ALAM (July 31): Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) needs to recapture the state after experiencing the pain of being in the Opposition for three terms, said State BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said the situation became more difficult especially after BN failed to form the Federal government following the 14th general election (GE14) when no provisions were channelled to Opposition state assemblymen to help the people.

“Previously, even though we were the Opposition in the state government, at the federal level we were in power. Our assemblymen did not get state allocation but the central government gave us. So we didn’t really feel it.

“But when we lost at both the central and state levels, it was really a bitter experience. So we are here today with the hope to rise up again to win back Selangor in GE15,” he said in his speech at the Selangor BN Convention 2022 here today.

Noh said BN component party members must be sincere in continuing the struggle because it is not easy to win.

“If we are sincere in our struggle, remain united and stick to the motto, stability for prosperity, God willing we will continue to rise and we will have a chance to win in the upcoming general election,” he said.

Noh also called on party members to get rid of all bad notions and allegations of the existence of some clusters in the component and to work together for the sake of the party. — Bernama