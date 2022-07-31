Pandemic shifts Boost’s focus on bill payments

KUCHING: Bill payments saw one of the biggest digitalisation shifts that was driven by both the increase in eWallet adoption and also a shift to a digital lifestyle over the course of the pandemic period.

A recent study showed that the acceptance of eWallets has increased with 60 per cent of Malaysians use eWallet apps on a monthly basis since the pandemic.

“The significant growth in eWallet acceptance gave us a good foundation to build an innovative bill payments solution on the Boost app,” said Boost group chief executive officer Sheyantha Abeykoon to The Borneo Post.

“Our bill payments innovation started back in 2018 when we first introduced the bill payments feature in the Boost app to bring cashless convenience to Malaysians, and to encourage them to embrace a digital lifestyle.

“This resulted in our user base growing by over 500 per cent since its inception. In fact, over the past two years, with the rise of home-centric lifestyles, we observed one of the most prominent behavioural shifts in how our Boost users were managing their bills.

“We realised that there was no centralised platform or solutions that allowed users to easily view, manage and pay their monthly bills.

“This led to a revamp of our existing bill payments feature last year in June 2021, called BoostBills which offers users an effortless and seamless one-stop bill payments solution.”

To note, BoostBills is equipped with three key features – ViewBills, MultiBills (bulk bill payment) and AutoBills. ViewBills gives users the ability to view outstanding bill balances and due dates conveniently through a bill management dashboard, MultiBills allows users to pay multiple bills in one go with a tap of a button, while AutoBills enables users to schedule and pay their monthly bills automatically,

The app recently introduced a dashboard to deliver an even simpler, more efficient, and convenient bill payments experience and shows users a clear picture of all their bills at a single glance – from the total outstanding amount, the breakdown of the amount due for individual bills, and respective due dates.

BoostBills essentially solved the hassle of navigating multiple bill portals or platforms and having to key in bill account details every time a user wants to settle their bills.

“Since the introduction of the revamped BoostBills feature, 75 per cent of Boost’s bill payment user base have adopted these features, indicating that they find it very useful and convenient,” Sheyantha added.

“Diving deeper into East Malaysia, this region had the most active BoostBills user adoption with 31 per cent using the feature as of June 2022. On average, in Sabah and Sarawak, two bills are paid per user with popular bills paid include prepaid top ups, unifi and Sabah Electricity.

“In keeping with Boost’s customer-first philosophy and desire to deliver a more rewarding experience for users, we have included a Pay with Stars function which allows users the option of using their Boost Stars to pay off their monthly bills with greater savings.

“We also started offering Pay Later solutions for bills, through Boost PayLater which allows users to extend their bill payments and mobile top up amounts to 30 days later at zero interest rate, with instant approval and no collaterals required.”

While this feature is currently applicable for selected bill payments and mobile prepaid top-ups, Boost aims to extend it to more areas on the app soon.

“Our innovation with bill payments is not confined to bills paid by a consumer, but we are also offering the same for our merchants to enable easy payments for business-related bills such as tax assessment, stall rentals, license renewals and parking compounds.

“Based on the stellar adoption of BoostBills, we expect to see continuous growth in this feature’s usage and will continue to innovate the bill payments space by introducing meaningful and relevant offerings that will make it easier for Malaysians to live a digital lifestyle.”