‘Possible for GE15 to be held near end of the year’, says MP

SIBU (July 31): There is a possibility that the 15th General Election (GE15) could be held towards the end of this year based on the indications on the ground, observed Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

He figured this was because Barisan Nasional (BN) would not want to risk people’s backlash should the country’s economy deteriorate next year.

“A lot of rumours are saying they are going to have it (GE15) at the end of this year. The possibility of it being held at the end of this year, before early next year, is quite big.

“Actually, a lot of MPs from the other side (of the political divide) are saying the possibility of having GE15 within this year is very big. So to be prepared, I think the indication will be that they (BN) are afraid that next year, the economy will be even worse.

“So they will want to have it this year so as to prevent that. I think this is probably the main reason if they want to have the election this year,” Ling said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the half-day training for 112 leaders from 16 Toastmasters Clubs from Sibu and Sarikei Woodlands International School here today.

He said word from the grapevine is that the budget session could be pushed forward, which is another indication of having GE15 within this year.

“Another saying is that (sic) they are probably going to put the budget session earlier. Normally, it is in October until November.

“They might push it forward to September. But this one, I am not sure — we have not received any information yet but we are hearing they are going to put it forward. (By) passing the budget then, they are going to hold the election end of this year. So this is a possibility,” he said.

For the record, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan recently said the best time to hold the next general election will be October or early November this year.

He reportedly said having GE15 during those months would allow the budget to be tabled earlier.

The current parliamentary term is set to expire only next year. The last general election was held on May 9, 2018.

On the Toastmasters training session, it was conducted by Division S of District 87 Toastmasters International.

According to organising chairman Division S director Ting Siew Nguong, the training camp emphasised on strengthening leadership knowledge and their roles, as these leaders had just started their new term at the beginning of July this year/

District 87 director Agustinus Widjaya from Jakarta, Indonesia joined the training and spoke on Club Leadership roles and Successful Club Planning.

Experienced speakers from various Toastmasters Clubs from Sibu also spoke on different leadership topics.