Queen Tribute Concert rocks sell-out crowd at BCCK

KUCHING (July 31): The ‘I Want to Break Free!’ Queen Tribute Concert played to a sell-out capacity crowd at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) Saturday night as 2,000 fans from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Indonesia gathered to watch the concert in honour of the legendary rock band’s lead vocalist Freddie Mercury.

Speaking to reporters before the start of the concert, organiser Front Row Asia managing director Ameerah Alsree expressed her gratitude to all stakeholders and corporate sponsors for their support in hosting the concert in a short notice.

“This concert only took about eight to nine weeks to be put together with the strong support and guidance from our stakeholders and of course, the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts,” said Ameerah.

“The concert was held in honour of Queen’s lead vocalist Freddie Mercury, a legendary rock singer, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 45 from AIDS,” she said, while adding that American singer Adam Lambert is Queen’s current lead vocalist.

“The rock band is only performing in Europe after two years’ lapse of Covid-19 pandemic and has not been touring in Asian countries and Australia, so we thought why not we give it a go. We also have an artiste who resembles the singing of Mercury performing at the concert and we are bringing excitement to the local crowd as well,” she added.

The concert featured songs from Queen and artistes including Alfred Ayal – considered the ‘Freddie Mercury of Indonesia’ – and guitarist Alif Putra, dubbed the ‘Steve Vai of Singapore’.

Ameerah viewed the staging of the concert as timely as visitors from outside Kuching or Sarawak could visit some of the tourism attractions, including the Sarawak Cultural Village and the ongoing Kuching Festival 2022.

Among the dignitaries attending the concert was state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee.