Rocket debris streaks across Sarawak’s night sky

KUCHING (July 31): The Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) has confirmed that the sighting of bright objects seen streaking across the night sky around Sarawak at around 12.55am July 31, are those from the Chinese Long March 5B rocket debris.

MYSA in a statement said the burnt debris was recorded to have fallen into Sulu Sea.

“The rocket debris caught fire while entering the earth’s airspace and the movement of the burning debris had also crossed the Malaysian airspace and was detected in several areas, including crossing the airspace around the state of Sarawak,” MYSA noted.

Although the Long March 5B rocket was huge, MYSA had said most of the debris would be burnt during re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere with only smaller fragments landing on earth.

It also advised members of the public not to touch, move, take or destroy any object suspected to be from the re-entry incident, but to immediately contact the 999 emergency line.

On the eye-witnesses’ view of the incident, they expressed their astonishment over the rare incident, where some claimed that they heard long, loud rumbling in the skies but were certain that they were unlike the sound of ordinary thunder.

Mohd Nashdi Arbidin, 30, from Bintulu said he saw some flashing lights passing through Sarawak’s airspace and it caught him by surprise because it was the first time he had seen such a phenomenon.

“I thought it was a comet or a shooting star. After the disappearance of the light and shortly after that, there was a loud bang like the sound of thunder,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Meanwhile, Jawa Manggau, 49, from Betong said he was all anxious after hearing the long, loud rumbling.

“At the time of the incident, I was watching television when I heard a loud noise which I thought was lightning. I quickly turned off the television. I did not dare to go out of my house to see what was actually happening as the long rumbling sound was unusually frightening,” said Jawa who lives in a longhouse in Senunok, Ulu Paku, Spaoh.

Jawa said the sound and the sightings of the objects had become the talk of the town, where everyone he met in coffee shops and in Betong town was talking about it.

This was echoed by Nelson Mat, 29, who at that time heard the loud unusual sound from his quarters located at Tanjung Assam plantation in Betong.

“Initially I thought it was thunder, but it was different.” said Nelson.

In a related development, Sarawak Police Commissioner, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the police department has not received any reports regarding the Chinese Long March 5B rocket debris that crossed Sarawak’s airspace around 12.54 Sunday morning.

“Until 12 noon, no report regarding the incident has been received by the Sarawak police,” he noted.

Rocket Long March 5B was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft launch site, Wenchang, China on July 24 to send the 23,000kg Wentian module to the Tiangong Space Station.

MYSA in an earlier statement on July 29 had said China’s Long March 5B rocket debris was unlikely to land in Malaysia.

“Don’t make any announcements or spread news that are false regarding the re-entry incident,” it had said on July 29.