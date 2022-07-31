Socoe signs MOU with Dutch-based LetsGrow

ROTTERDAM: In line with the Sarawak government’s goal of a digital economy, local tech company SOCOE Sdn Bhd (Socoe) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Dutch agriculture data platform LetsGrow.Com BV (LetsGrow) paving the way for data driven agriculture practices for Sarawak.

The MOU signing was witnessed by the Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, Datuk Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Deputy Minister Martin Ben, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Netherlands, her excellency Datuk Nadzirah Osman, as well as Permanent Secretary to the Ministry Datu Edwin Abit during their excursion to the Netherlands.

As a lead in agricultural data platforms, LetsGrow is a subsidiary of Hoogendoorn Growth Management and part of the Smart Industry giant Batenburg Techniek.

The company utilises cloud platform for data collection to gain insight and offers data analysis solutions to the agricultural sector. The company’s solutions have been proven to increase return on investments (ROI) through data driven solutions and the company has its presence in over 40 countries.

The MOU will see cooperation between Socoe and LetsGrow in terms of utilising technology in the agriculture sector with key focus on plant empowerment, use of artificial intelligence and data analysis.

This collaboration will aid in the development of a framework for sustainable and profitable cultivation based on physics and plant physiology. The data driven approach has been proven to achieve 15-20% higher yield than standard practises with significant reduction in resources while being environmentally sustainable.

Socoe’s chief executive officer, Samuel Wong said,

“The adoption of relevant cutting edge agritech and big data analytics to increase yield, promote sustainability and improve post-harvest quality is crucial in Sarawak’s agriculture sector in order to manage costs and stabilise prices in todays growing population.”

“I am confident this Dutch partnership with us focused on automation, artificial intelligence & data will empower farmers and facilitate Sarawaks push for increased food security highlighted in Post Covid Development Strategy (PCDS).

“The development of data driven farming will aid Sarawak to commercialise the agriculture sector to become a strong player in the export market.”