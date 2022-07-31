Trailblazer Nadrah aims to inspire women in esports

SIBU (July 31): Birmingham-bound gamer Nadrah Saufi hopes to inspire more women to take up electronic sports starting with her stint at the Commonwealth Games in England from Aug 1 to 8.

She reckoned the stigmatisation that women could not do what men do is the reasons why the fairer sex is shying away from esports.

“Therefore, I hope through my participation in this Commonwealth Games, I will be able to inspire more women to take up esports,” said the 25-year-old undergraduate.

She was speaking to reporters during a brief send-off ceremony at Sibu Airport today.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid and Nadrah’s father Saufi Sepawi.

Adding on, Nadrah said she is aiming for gold, “otherwise a podium finish is fine”.

She will compete in the Dota 2 Women Division.

The final year student of the Bachelor of Technology Management programme at UTS has been training very hard for the Commonwealth Games.

She also remarked on the tremendous potential for the growth of esports in Malaysia.

“And there are tons of opportunities coming up for players in our country,” observed Nadrah who picked up the sport in 2016.

She has already created history as the first Sarawakian, male or female, named to the national squad to compete in esports at the Commonwealth Games. Esports is making its debut at the games as a demonstration sport.

The trail blazer had earlier revealed that she was also gunning for more history as the first female gamer from Sarawak to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games.