Transbot wins Hackathon’s Best Project Award

KOTA KINABALU (July 31): Bayu Hackathon, a collaborative program of Forest Interactive Foundation, Jawala Plantation Industries and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Sabah, wrapped up after a 36-hour Hackathon at Le Méridien, Kota Kinabalu from July 29 to 31.

Amir Kusyairie bin Arif, Brandon Ujin and Munira binti Muhamad emerged as winners of Best Project Award, with Transbot, a public transportation scheduling and booking system via WhastApp chatbot, developed based on United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities. The team also received the Jury’s Award for their innovative and well-founded idea.

Donna Moncigil Losantas, Joeyanatasa Jona Dapanis and Muhd Khuzairee Ekmal bin Samsudin were awarded the Best Idea Award with its Borneo Swift, a bus tracking system to manage traffic congestion, while the Best Business Pitch Award went to Mohd Rona bin Abd Kasim, Dr Fatimah Sabrina binti Moahmmad, Meriah binti Osman with its Sabah Disaster Preparedness Management (SDPM) dashboard for flood control management.

Bayu Hackathon aims to drive diverse and inclusive digital growth by equipping the participants with specialized digital skills, increasing employment opportunities, and addressing the digital talent shortage in Malaysia. The hackathon is part of Forest Interactive Foundation’s mission to provide educational platforms that are aligned with the industrial demands and ensure our youths are able to keep pace with technological advancements.

With 51 shortlisted participants from Sabah, 17 groups came together to develop innovative and sustainable living solutions that address either United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 – Quality Education, 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy, 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth, 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities, or 15 – Life on Land, centered on Sabah’s community issues such as accessibility to public transport and quality education.

“With the goal of developing future innovators in a fast-changing world, Forest Interactive Foundation shapes sustainable initiatives that can help students prepare for a future where they can thrive with technology. I am truly glad to see such talent and enthusiasm within our participants and commend them for the innovation they have put forth in this challenge. My deepest appreciation to the Ministry of Science, Technology & Innovation (MOSTI) Sabah for endorsing Bayu Hackathon and to Jawala Plantation Industries for entrusting us to develop the future game-changers of Sabah,” said Johary Mustapha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Forest Interactive Foundation.

“Bayu Hackathon reflects our continuous commitment to provide a sustainable platform for future generation to have better career prospects. As a collaborative partnership with Forest Interactive Foundation and MOSTI Sabah, we fully support the trajectory of programs which provide opportunities for Sabahan youths to demonstrate and highlight their potential in the field of technology. It is also aligned with Jawala Plantation Industries’ slogan, Replanting Sabah’s Forest for Future Generations, expressing our relentless pursuit for sustainable solutions to build a better future for generations to come,” said Datuk Jema Khan, chairman of Jawala Plantation Industries.

“The challenges put forth in Bayu Hackathon reflect the real-world problems that we need to overcome with smart and innovative solutions. This programme is in line with our Sabah Maju Jaya ambitions to equip the community with digital skills and knowledge, as well as to nurture an intellectual, creative and innovative community. I welcome more public-private collaborations of such that will allow Sabah to continue being competitive in the technology industry,” said Datuk Haji Yakub Khan, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

This hackathon also featured two workshops titled Persediaan Melangkah Ke Alam Pekerjaan (Preparation to Enter the Workforce) by Yusri Bin Md Yusof, Founder & Consultant of Iman Consultant, and Pitching Workshop by Saverinus Kitingan, Co-Founder of Sabah Techpreneur Association (SATA).

The general public was also able to take part in this program via a mini career fair that was open to all, spotlighting internal and homegrown companies such as Agridata, Elty Delivery, GoNet, Ride Runner SabahNet, SynxSoft, YOPESO as well as Mindvalley and Eduloco.

All submissions for the hackathon challenge were evaluated based on a few criteria, including the innovation and creativity of the solution, the scalability and business value, the presentation as well as the technical implementation.

This nation-building hackathon received over 100 entries for registration, with several numbers of skillful applicants coming from Kota Kinabalu, Menggatal, Tawau, Sandakan, Lahad Datu and Labuan.

Going forward, Forest Interactive Foundation welcomes partnerships with more government agencies to

accelerate efforts to spur the digital economy and open up myriad opportunities by connecting tech talents to professional experts and industry leaders. Drop a line at info@forestcares.org to explore collaborative opportunities together.