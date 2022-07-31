UTS to set up esports centre to spur innovation

SIBU (July 31): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) plans to establish an esports centre in the university campus to spearhead development of esports among universities in Sarawak.

This is according to the university’s chairman Dr Annuar Rapaee who said the development of esports will encompass innovating new games and grooming potential gamers for the state.

Dr Annuar, who is also the Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I, noted that UTS already has the necessary infrastructure to establish the centre.

“Furthermore, (UTS student) Nadrah Saufi, who will be competing in esports at the current Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, could also share her experience for the setting up of an esports centre in UTS,” he remarked while observing that esports is fast getting international traction.

The Nangka assemblyman was speaking to reporters after a brief send-off ceremony at Sibu Airport for Nadrah today.

UTS vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid and Nadrah’s father Saufi Sepawi were also present at the airport.

The 25-year-old Sibu lass, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Technology Management programme at UTS, will compete in the Dota 2 Women Division in Birmingham.

Asked on whether some parents may be reluctant for their children to participate in esports, Dr Annuar believed this could be due to concerns that their children might get ‘addicted’ to the game and hence neglect their studies.

“To me, it is all about self-discipline. Take Nadrah for example, she is involved in esports and yet, still excel in her studies at UTS,” he explained.

“And with esports now in the Commonwealth Games, I am sure (it will also be competed in the) Olympics in future,” he said.

During the send-off, both Dr Annuar and Khairuddin gave encouragement to Nadrah.

“We are very proud of her. She has done the country, state and UTS proud.

“We wish her all the best in her quest to bring glory to the country and the state,” Dr Annuar said.