Cancer centre in Northern Sarawak: More than just for treatment

>This article concludes the four-part series highlighting the need to set up cancer treatment centre in northern Sarawak

MIRI (Aug 1): The proposal to set up a comprehensive cancer centre in Sarawak was first brought up in 2016 by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was the Minister of Local Government and Housing at the time.

Then, he had said that such a facility could possibly cost about RM400 million and accommodate 200 beds.

Fast forward to 2022, the cancer centre is said to be constructed on a 50-acre site within the vicinity of the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

Having been studied by Ministry of Health (MoH), the proposal is now pending approval from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the Cabinet.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, who had pledged in his 12th state election’s manifesto to fight for a cancer centre to be built in northern region, said once the centre in Kota Samarahan had reached completion, it would be the first step towards improving cancer care services for the people of Sarawak and possibly, it would also signal the setting up of another centre in the state’s northern region.

Ting told The Borneo Post that he had pledged the setting-up of a cancer centre in northern Sarawak as the first agendum of his manifesto, because he had witnessed the suffering and hardship in many cases of cancer, involving children and adults, as well as their families.

“Cancer is a totally different sickness, because it affects not just the patient, but the whole family. A lot of attention and care must be given to the patient, emotionally and physically, because cancer treatment is on-going and can take a long time – from weeks to many years.

“The battle against cancer is, no doubt, long, and that means the caretaker may need a longer time away from work.

“So a facility that any cancer patient can reach out to, is much needed,” said the deputy minister, who is Piasau assemblyman.

Justifications and challenges

Miri, the other city in Sarawak after Kuching, is the hub where people from Bintulu, Batu Niah, Marudi and Baram, as well as from Limbang and Lawas, would come to for better medical assistance.

“We are looking at a population of 800,000 people and more from all these places, so the call to have one cancer centre in Miri catering for patients from all across the northern region, is justifiable,” said Ting.

He acknowledged that the journey from cancer diagnosis to treatment was ‘a long process’.

“Anyone diagnosed with cancer would have to go down to Kuching and undergo all the necessary procedures.

“The cost of flights, accommodation, transportation and many other expenses… it is often unbearable to the middle-income family, and even more so for the B40 group.”

Having a building or premises equipped with the necessary facilities and services would definitely be ideal for cancer patients from the low and middle-income groups, said Ting.

According to him, in Peninsular Malaysia there are plenty of government-funded cancer care centres, along with several semi-governmental and privately-run facilities.

“However, the peninsula – being almost as big as Sarawak – is well-connected when it comes travelling from one place to another.

“The reality in Sarawak is its geographical features are far different from those in Peninsular Malaysia.

“In Sarawak, the travelling time from one district to another varies greatly; the shorter routes could take between one and three hours, but for long-distance journey, it could take 14 hours up to days.”

The proposal for the first cancer centre, said Ting, already received overwhelming response but some still questioned the possibility of whether or not this would materialise.

“My thought is that the building must exist first, with all the basic infrastructures.

“In terms of equipment and manpower, including the oncologists and other specialists, we have the option of engaging those from the private practice or from the neighbouring countries.

“The same concept goes for the northern region – the first step would be to have the building first, and the rest would slowly follow suit,” he elaborated.

Private-driven initiatives

Based on MoH data as at 2020, there were 117 oncologists in the country and from this number, 60 per cent of them were at private healthcare facilities, and only 30 per cent were in MoH facilities.

For Sarawak with a population of 2.8 million people, Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is the only one housing a government-funded cancer care provider including radiation therapy, and with only five oncologists who would be mobilised periodically to the hospitals in Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

Adding on, Ting said apart from treatments and therapies, cancer awareness and education programmes for the public could also be beneficial.

“Private-driven initiatives can help fill in the gap, where the NGOs (non-government organisations) can step in with their related programmes as well as those run in collaboration with the relevant government agencies.

“On awareness of cancer, I can say that the platforms channelling the information need to be strengthened.

“We also understand that the staff members of government-run hospitals are often overworked, so the initiative (to raise cancer awareness) can start from the NGOs, with the staff from government hospitals able to come down to assist and support them,” said Ting, who had raised over RM200,000 for Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) through the Go Bald campaign in 2012 where he got his head shaved as a show of further support for the cause.

He went bald again during the Go Bald drive in 2018, where he had also raised another huge sum of money for the programme.

To him, campaigns like the annual Go Bald could help the public understand childhood cancer.

“Similar efforts can be undertaken for other cancer groups too, through private-public collaboration.

“There are many active NGOs in Sarawak that have achieved success in advocating their respective causes and raising public awareness of them.

“I do feel strongly about private-public collaboration being crucial in putting the message out there to the public.”

On the proposal to have a cancer centre set up in northern Sarawak, Ting assured all that he would continue to follow up on the matter throughout his current term as an elected representative, and strive to fulfil the promises that he made to his voters.