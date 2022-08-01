Darul Hana relocation: Land grants, compensation for first group on Aug 22

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Heads of households of the first group of residents under the Darul Hana Relocation Scheme will receive land grants and relocation compensation on Aug 22, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to conduct the handing over.

“Aug 22 will be an important date for the residents living in Seberang Hilir as this marks the relocation of the first group involving almost 337 heads of households from Kampung Panglima Seman Lama, Kampung Semarang, and Kampung Lot Tambahan, who will be moving into the new housing scheme in Darul Hana.

“All the heads of households drew lots for their respective houses about two months ago and they are ready to relocate.

“Abang Johari will be presenting the keys to their houses, land grants, and compensation for the relocation for the respective heads of households on that day. After that, they can move in to their respective houses,” he told reporters after closing Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak’s Zakat Seminar here today.

The Pantai Damai assemblyman said basic facilities such as water and electricity supply are ready and residents would not have to apply for the utilities.

On the second batch of residents, he said this would involve villagers from Kampung Panglima Seman Ulu, Kampung Pulo Hilir, and Kampung Pulo Hulu, who will be relocated once their houses have been completed.

“The houses (for the second phase) are currently under construction and we hope that they will be completed within the next two years.

“We estimate that it may take between eight and 10 years for all the villagers to be relocated to Darul Hana,” he added.