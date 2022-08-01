Deputy minister expects tourism sector to rake in up to RM12 bln this year

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): Malaysia’s tourism sector is expected to earn between RM11 billion and RM12 billion this year from an influx of tourists, Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar said in Parliament today as international travel resumes worldwide.

He added that the country is expecting between 4.5 million and five million tourists from overseas, citing data from United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Pacific Asia Travel Association and other sources on flight seat capacities and the reopening of borders of foreign markets.

“Tourism Malaysia will also research these targets for the fourth quarter of this year based on the latest developments of the tourism industry,” he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Segamat MP also laid out the ministry’s plans for the tourism industry with the short-term targets for this year and 2023 to boost Malaysia as a tourism destination by providing grants and incentives for local tourism players.

He said the medium-term target until 2024 is to make Malaysia the top destination choice in the region.

He believes that the country’s tourism industry will be fully operational again by then.

“Tourism Malaysia will intensify all marketing initiatives to achieve the number of arrivals and also income from tourism similar to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

Santhara was replying to Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing who wanted to know if the ministry’s short-term and long-term plans to attract foreign tourists in order to ensure development of the tourism industry. – Malay Mail