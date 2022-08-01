Fire destroys vacant kampung house in Miri

MIRI (Aug 1): A fire totally destroyed a vacant house in Kampung Muhibbah here last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said 15 personnel from Lopeng and Miri Central fire stations were deployed to the scene following a distress call at 8.30pm.

“Upon their arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a semi-permanent vacant house measuring 30 by 40 square feet, which was 100 per cent razed to the ground,” he said.

The fire was brought under control at 9.59pm and completely extinguished by 10.20pm.

The operation ended at 10.21pm.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Also present at the scene were six police personnel and three Sesco representatives.