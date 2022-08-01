First phase of Rumah Seri Kenangan Sibu operational this month, says Fatimah

SIBU (Aug 1): The newly completed phase one of Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) Sibu in KM22, Jalan Ulu Oya here, costing about RM15.8 million, will be operational within this month, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister pointed out phase two of the project which will cost RM36 million is the main phase, comprising more facilities.

“There are more facilities to be provided such as surau, chapel, morgue, recreational, consultation rooms, and staff quarters among others.

“We work closely with the Health Department, so doctors come in regularly to examine the health of our senior folk,” she told a press conference after touring the site of the new building yesterday.

Fatimah recalled the old RSK Sibu was built in 1981 and was cramped as well as in a very dilapidated condition, necessitating for it to be replaced.

“Under RMK11 (11th Malaysia Plan), we were given allocation to build RSK Sibu. Today, we witnessed the phase 1 and later on, phase 2.

“In phase 1, there are hall, administrative block, and hostel. There are other facilities that need to be provided under phase 2.

“We will have engagement with JKR (Public Works Department) especially in terms of facilities because the facilities provided are facilities that contribute to the wellbeing of the senior citizens not only from physical but also social-emotional and mental aspect.

“We want to ensure that the golden years that aged persons experience will be one that is healthy, independent, happy and as productive as possible. We want to shorten the time that they become so dependent on others,” she said.

Added Fatimah: “We have to ensure phase 2 (of RSK Sibu) follows promptly and does not become a sick project.”

Earlier, she witnessed the symbolic handing over of RSK Sibu by JKR Sarawak director Richard Tajan to State Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad.

RSK Sibu will house 25 senior folks and accommodate up to a maximum of 50 senior citizens.

According to Fatimah, it is important for RSK to be a cheerful place – ‘resort’ like instead of an institution.

Also present were advisor to the Local Government and Housing Ministry Dato Chieng Buong Toon and Sibu Resident Wong Hee Chieng.