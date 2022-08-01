Happy 34th anniversary Kuching City!

KUCHING (Aug 1): Today marks the 34th year since Kuching was elevated to city status in 1988 – the third city to be declared in Malaysia after Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh.

Before that, Kuching was known as the Municipality of Kuching and parts of it were administered by Kuching Rural District Council (KRDC) and Kuching Municipal Council (KMC).

The application for Kuching to be elevated to a city was mooted by the people.

The petition was made by the KMC chairman at that time, Datuk Song Swee Guan, to the Minister of Local Government who then motioned for a resolution at the State Legislative Assembly.

The resolution was passed on July 18, 1984.

Both the petition and resolution were assented by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri in the following year, and later for the consideration of the Conference of Rulers. In July 1986, the resolution was approved by the Conference of Rulers.

Kuching was officially inaugurated as a city on Aug 1, 1988 after having met all the required procedures and prerequisites.

Among some of the qualities a town must have in order to become a city includes financial independence in management and development; centre of trade and commerce for its immediate areas; big in population and area; an administrative centre of the state; of historical importance; and having institutions of higher learning and a well-established library, among others.

With the city status, Kuching was then divided into two areas, namely City North and City South.

Kuching South largely covers the areas administered by the former KMC – now known as Kuching South City Council (MBKS) – and is headed by a Mayor.

Kuching North refers to most areas previously administered by KRDC as well as areas under the former KMC. It is placed under the jurisdiction of a Commissioner, under an entity called Kuching North City Hall (DBKU), assisted by a Board of Advisors.

The city’s twin administration was born out of the need for an efficient system which would allow for a balanced development and population distribution for the two territories.

The first Mayor of Kuching South was Datuk Song Swee Guan, while the first Commissioner for Kuching North – or Datuk Bandar – was Datu Dr Yusoff Hanifah.

To commemorate Kuching’s elevation to a city, Aug 1 is celebrated annually as Kuching City Day.

By convention, MBKS and DBKU take turns to host and organise Kuching City Day.

Events related to the celebration are usually carried out by the local authorities, non-governmental organisations as well as members of the public.

At MBKS, it is usually held near the MBKS Community Hall in Padungan while at DBKU, it is conducted on the City Hall’s premises at Bukit Siol. There are however usually city-wide events for the public to take part in.

This year, Kuching City Day is hosted by MBKS, after two years of subdued celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is even more reason to celebrate Aug 1, as Kuching achieved another milestone in 2015 when it was declared as the country’s first ‘City of Unity’ – also the first of its kind in the world.

The ‘City of Unity’ began as a proposal by Yayasan 1Malaysia, which was then accepted by the state government.

Kuching fulfilled the characteristics required for such recognition – respect, trustworthiness, accommodating, empathy and fairness.