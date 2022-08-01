Henry: Repeat GPS’ state election success during parliamentary polls

KUCHING (Aug 1): The tremendous support given to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in last year’s state election needs to be repeated in the next parliamentary election, said Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

The Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) said the GPS government has proven itself through its policies and continuous struggle for a better Sarawak.

“You will never have another government as good as the government of Sarawak. In the next election, make sure you return the votes to the government like what you have done in the last state election,” he said at the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) reunion dinner of retirees and ex-staff last night (July 31).

The Tasik Biru assemblyman said resource-rich Sarawak will soon set up a Sovereign Wealth Fund for the benefit of future generations.

He pointed out that for this reason, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is leading a Sarawak delegation on a study visit, including to London, to learn from the best practices and experience of sovereign wealth funds in the United Kingdom.

“Let’s give him our full support,” he added.

In the Sarawak state election on Dec 18 last year, GPS led by Abang Johari won 76 out of the 82 state seats at stake.

There are 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak and GPS will contest all of them.

On the reunion dinner, Henry said it allowed him to meet old friends 32 years after leaving HDC, previously known as the Sarawak Housing and Development Commission (SPPS)

According to him, the three years of working in HDC from 1988 to 1990 shaped him into who he is today.

A quantity surveyor by profession, Henry took up studies in this field after leaving HDC.

“My heart is still with Housing. I have to be honest. I learnt all the technical things that qualified me to further my studies.

“After 32 years, I now come back as a friend,” he said.

Dinner organising chairman Sharkawi Dora said Henry joined HDC as a trainee technical assistant in 1988 before leaving three years later to pursue further studies.

He added Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing, who was also present at the dinner, was an engineer with HDC for three years.

Among others present at the dinner were HDC chairman Datuk Dr Abang Abdul Rauf Abg Zen and former chairmen Datuk Wahab Aziz and Datuk Peter Nansian.