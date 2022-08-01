Monday, August 1
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»High Court grants Hindu mum Loh Siew Hong leave to challenge kids’ unilateral conversion to Islam

High Court grants Hindu mum Loh Siew Hong leave to challenge kids’ unilateral conversion to Islam

0
Posted on Nation, Court

Loh Siew Hong together with her lawyers seen leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 15, 2022. – Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): Hindu mother Loh Siew Hong has cleared the first legal hurdle in challenging her three children’s unilateral conversion of her children to Islam by her ex-husband without her consent.

High Court Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh granted leave to Loh for her judicial review against the unilateral conversion of her three children.

For lawsuits filed through judicial review, applicants must first apply for leave — essentially permission — from the court before their arguments can be heard. In Loh’s case, she is contesting her ex-husband’s move to change their three underaged children’s religion from Hinduism to Islam without her knowledge and consent in 2019.

She named the Registrar of Mualaf, Religious and Malay Customs Council of Perlis, besides Perlis state mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin and the Perlis state government as respondents. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

Recommended Posts