Individual dies in ‘fall’ at Suria KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): The management of Suria KLCC has confirmed the death of an individual at the shopping centre earlier today.

“The management of Suria KLCC regrets to confirm that there has been an unfortunate incident that took place this evening at Suria KLCC as a result of someone falling from an upper level of the mall.

“It deeply saddened us to inform that the person has passed away,” an official statement read.

Mall management said the police are are currently at the scene, and the matter is being investigated.

“The investigating officers are currently on site and we are cooperating and working closely with them to provide them with access to any/all resources they may need to assist them in their investigations,” the statement said.

The incident went viral on Twitter, with photos shared of a body lying on the ground. — Malay Mail

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-76272929 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email sam@befrienders.org.my