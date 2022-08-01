K-KOMM, Pos Malaysia ready to consider implementing Pos Mini in Julau, Pakan

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) and Pos Malaysia are ready to consider the implementation of Pos Mini services in the Julau and Pakan districts in Sarawak for the convenience of local residents.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the Pos Mini or mini post office was found to be more suitable to operate in sparsely populated areas such as the Julau and Pakan districts, which have around 34,000 residents.

He said that currently, there is a post office in Julau and local residents can also access other nearby post offices in Sarikei, Bintangor and Kanowit.

Apart from that, he said the is a mobile outlet or Pos-on-Wheels Sibu in the Pakan district which provides services to several areas such as Sungai Sadit, Tulai, Rantau Panjang and Masjid Hijrah.

“For your information, Pos Mini is run by independent operators and can provide business opportunities for local residents who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria.

“The surge in the e-commerce sector at the moment also offers additional income for Pos Mini operators through the sale of related services,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zahidi was replying to a question from Larry Sng Wei Shien (PBM-Julau) about whether K-KOMM has a plan to build and provide more post offices in Julau or Pakan districts. – Bernama