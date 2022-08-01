Kuching Parkinson’s Society opens community rehabilitation to seniors with neurological conditions

KUCHING (Aug 1): The Kuching Parkinson’s Society’s community rehabilitation project is now open to individuals aged 60 years and above with any neurological condition.

Subsidised home rehabilitation sessions are available for individuals with any neurological condition, such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke, or spine injury.

They can be Kenyalang Gold Card holders or non-holders, who have difficulty in accessing rehabilitation centres and require home assessment.

The society accepts self-referrals or referrals from the public or health sector.

Acceptance of the application is subject to phone screening results.

Each eligible individual will get a maximum of three home visit sessions per application, at a subsidised fee of RM80 per session.

The fee is partly subsidised by the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development.

At least one caregiver should be present during the home visit sessions.

The sponsored services include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and caregiver training.

For more information, visit the Kuching Parkinson’s Society Facebook page or email kpswelfare2@gmail.com.