Kupikupifm Concert making comeback at KDCA hall

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 1): Kupikupifm Concert 2022 is back at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association Hall (KDCA) on August 6 this year, featuring local acts from various music genres.

Get ready for an exciting night of performance as the concert features line-up from Estranged, HyperAct and many more local Sabahan singers such as Marsha Milan, Velvet Aduk, Elica Paujin, Francis Landong, Dabra Sia, Lyron Felix, Sharin Amud Shapri, Maldini Sidney, Abby Angkaas, Chimichangers ft. Atan Buzzing Joker, The Male-efficient and Isobatos.

Kupikupifm General Manager Lester Calvin Miol said, “It is truly exciting for the whole team that we are finally able to bring back our concert to all the people of Sabah after two years of eventless and distancing because of the pandemic.

“We truly hope we are able to bring back a sense of normalcy to our current situation that we are living in right now and of course put a smile and excitement to our loyal fans and people of Sabah.

“We are going back to our roots in this year’s concert, whereby we are featuring 14 local acts from all sorts of genre in music,” he said in a press conference here on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, Lester said the hall could accommodate a maximum of 5,000 concert goers, but there will be a live broadcast screen at the KDCA compound for visitors who are unable to enter the hall during the concert.

Wearing a face mask is mandatory during the concert in the hall and sanitization counters will be set up at the venue.

He also assured that the performers and crew will perform self-Covid-19 test prior to the event and he encouraged visitors to do the same.

“We hope everyone will enjoy themselves while still keeping in mind on their safety by wearing masks and sanitizing at all times.”

This year, Kupikupifm as the organizer has secured Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) as the main sponsor.

Celcom as the widest network provider in Sabah makes the warmth of the Kupikupifm concert even more felt.

The concert also targets a total of 10,000 visitors who will be coming from locally and abroad.

Apart from that, Kupikupifm Concert 2022 also has the support of sponsor Firefly, an airline company in Malaysia that provides domestic and international travel network in Malaysia and they now have flight routes from Kota Kinabalu to Penang.

In conjunction with this year’s concert, five free flight tickets will be given through lucky draw for concert attendees.

Not to be missed, Kupikupifm returns with Singgah Kupi-Kupi, featuring food stalls, car booth sale and many other exciting activities to liven up the concert ground at KDCA, starting from 10am.

Kupikupifm’s first concert was launched in 2016 and aims to promote and showcase Sabah’s local music talents.

One of Kupikupifm’s core values is giving back to the Sabah community, and since 2017, Kupikupifm station has contributed help to the livelihood of villagers through WaterProject in rural areas in collaboration with corporate bodies and organizations that share the same goals as Kupikupifm.

Kupikupifm Concert 2022 will start at 6pm and the hall will be opened from 5pm onwards, while Singgah Kupi-Kupi will start as early as 10am at KDCA.

Admission is free and the public are invited to attend with friends and family.