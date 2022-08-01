Lau: Chinese middle schools play part in producing talented human capital

KUCHING (Aug 1): Chinese-medium middle schools have been lauded for their role in producing new generations of talented human capital.

Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sarawak Dong Zong) Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau chairman said in the implementation of Malaysia’s Chinese Middle Schools Education Blueprint, its role is to assist students to achieve development in all aspects.

“Aside from intellectual development, we also offer opportunities for students to uncover their talents,” he said when officiating at the closing ceremony of a two-day Chinese chess competition held at Chung Hua Middle School No. 4 at Jalan Haji Taha here yesterday.

He also commended the exemplary commitment shown by teachers, students and parents in promoting the cultural heritage of the Chinese community and ensuring traditional games like Chinese chess are passed down to a new generation.

Meanwhile, Chung Hua Middle School No. 4 principal Kon Shing Yong said the organising committee had managed to organise the Chinese chess competition in a physical format this year, after it was held virtually in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Attracting a total of 72 students from 12 Chinese-medium middle schools across Sarawak, Kon noted that the school also placed emphasis on curricular activities so that students could discover their potentials outside the academic field.

He also remarked that a student development committee had been set up under the Sarawak Chinese-medium middle schools working committees to organise more state-level programmes to strengthen the comradeship among the Chinese-medium middle schools.