MP advised to check facts, BDM for Sabah lorries resolved

SANDAKAN (Aug 1): Sabah Federation of Lorry Transport Associations president Steven Chua thanked Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong for her concern about the transportation sector but advised her to check her facts before raising issues (on the sector).

Chua said this in response to Vivian’s recent statement regarding the plight faced by the Sabah transportation sector.

“No doubt she is concerned about the Sabah transportation sector but she should approach us for reference and updates. In doing so, she will not get inaccurate facts,” quipped Chua.

“The permissible laden weight (BDM) issue for Sabah lorries was resolved following the two meetings between our representatives and Transport Minister Minister Datuk Seri Ir Wee Ka Siong in June and July,” Chua said.

The meetings in Sandakan and Putrajaya were arranged by Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board chairman Dato’ Chin Kim Hiung.

The longstanding issue was resolved in early July and the BDM for all types of lorries, cargo vehicles and trailers in Sabah had been increased to be on par with that of Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, Chua said.

Wee announced the his ministry’s decision to increase the BDM for Sabah lorries was made after a thorough study and careful consideration, Chua said.

Before this, there was a vast difference in the BDM of commercial vehicles in Peninsular Malaysia and in Sabah, which was between 3,000kg to 13,000kg.

Chua thanked all those who had assisted to resolve the issue particularly Wee and Chin.